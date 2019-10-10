Outage leaves thousands of Windward Oahu customers in the dark

About 3,000 customers are without power in Windward Oahu this afternoon, the Hawaiian Electric Co. said.

An outage that started at about 2:10 p.m. initially left about 8,000 without power, but the electric company was able to restore power for about 5,000 customers by 2:30 p.m.

The outage is affecting residents in the Kahuku, Kaaawa, and Kahaluu areas.

230p Kahuku/Kaaawa/Kahaluu update: Power restored to some customers. Crews continue to work to safely to restore power to remaining ~3000 customers. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) October 11, 2019