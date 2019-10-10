comscore Outage leaves thousands of Windward Oahu customers in the dark | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Outage leaves thousands of Windward Oahu customers in the dark

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:03 p.m.
  • COURTESY HECO This graphic shows the impact of the outage shortly after it began.

    COURTESY HECO

    This graphic shows the impact of the outage shortly after it began.

About 3,000 customers are without power in Windward Oahu this afternoon, the Hawaiian Electric Co. said.

An outage that started at about 2:10 p.m. initially left about 8,000 without power, but the electric company was able to restore power for about 5,000 customers by 2:30 p.m.

The outage is affecting residents in the Kahuku, Kaaawa, and Kahaluu areas.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii County police issue 4,632 tickets in areas around the TMT protests
Looking Back

Scroll Up