Roads begin closing for Saturday’s Ironman World Championship

Road closures for the Ironman World Championship began this morning in Kailua-Kona in advance of the annual triathlon on Saturday.

Starting as early as 6 a.m. today, Palani Road from Kailua Pier to the Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel was closed, as well as Kailua Pier and Kaahumanu Place. They remain closed until 2 p.m. Sunday.

More road closures stretching from Kona to Hawi will begin early Saturday morning, when an estimated 2,500 athletes from around the world are expected to participate in the world-renowned triathlon held in Kailua-Kona.

Lanes will begin to close at 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Queen Kaahumanu Highway, starting at Henry Street and move northbound. Crews will begin reopening roadways as the last participant passes through the area.

The Ironman World Championship issued the following in its notice to motorists:

>> At 6 a.m. Saturday, Palani Road from Kona Beach Hotel to Kuakini Highway will be closed until 1 a.m. Sunday. Both westbound and eastbound lanes of Palani Road from Kuakini Highway to Queen Kaahumanu Highway are closed through 1 a.m. Sunday

>> At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Makala Boulevard from Kuakini Highway to Queen Kaahumanu Highway will be closed. The closure lasts until 6:15 p.m.

>> At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Hualalai Road from Alii Drive to Kuakini Highway will be closed through 1 a.m. Sunday.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation issued the following notice on closures for state roadways:

>> 6:30 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday: All lanes of Queen Kaahumanu Highway closed in both directions between Palani Road and Kaiminani Drive. Motorists are advised to use Ane Keohokalole Highway as an alternate route. Access for Kohanaiki Subdivision residents will be allowed via Hina Lani Street and Hulikoa Drive. Motorists may access Kona International Airport via Kaiminani Drive.

>> 7 a.m. to 6:15 p.m., Saturday: All lanes of Queen Kaahumanu Highway closed in both directions between Kawaihae Road and Kaiminani Drive. Access will be allowed for guests only to and from hotel resorts via Waikoloa Road and Kawaihae Road.

>> 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday: All lanes of Akoni Pule Highway closed in both directions between Kawaihae Road and Hawi Town.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time to reach their destinations, use alternate routes and drive with caution through race areas. A road closure hotline is available at 334-3400 through Sunday.

