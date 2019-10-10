Suspected propane leak forces evacuation of Honolulu Harbor building

The Honolulu Fire Department responded this afternoon to a gas leak at Uncle’s Fish Market and Grill at Pier 38.

A hazmat team with 11 personnel and two other units responded to an employee reported as a hissing sound from a 500-gallon propane tank outside the building, said HFD Capt. Scot Seguirant.

The first unit arrived at 12:27 p.m.

Fire personnel isolated the propane tank and evacuated those in the building, where Uncle’s, Great Fish Company, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are located.

Hazmat conducted an air quality analysis inside the building with negative findings.

Hawaii Gas assisted with the hazard assessment and determined it was safe for people to return inside. No injuries were reported.

Seguirant said no damage to the tank or leak was found.