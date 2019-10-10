Trial set for Sand Island shooting suspect

A circuit judge set trial for a 59-year-old man accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend near Sand Island.

Theodore S. Kim appeared at his arraignment before Judge Shirley Kawamura at Circuit Court today via closed circuit video link from the Oahu Community Correctional Center on charges of first-degree attempted murder, violation of a temporary restraining order and firearms-related charges.

Deputy public defender Doris Lum entered a not guilty plea to all charges.

Kim’s trial is set for December. He remains in custody at the correctional facility in lieu of $1 million bail.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Monday where prosecutors plan to ask the judge to hold Kim without bail or increase bail.

An Oahu grand jury indicted Kim last week for attempted murder in connection with the Sept. 29 shooting on Nimitz Highway at the intersection of Sand Island Access Road.

Police said Kim discharged three rounds from a shotgun. No injuries were reported.

Six days before the shooting, a judge granted the victim a six-month temporary restraining order against Kim.