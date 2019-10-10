Letter: Let Hawaiian entity control access to mauna

Native Hawaiians should allow the Thirty Meter Telescope to be built, and allow access to all telescopes for those who have legitimate business there. Read more

Native Hawaiians should allow the Thirty Meter Telescope to be built, and allow access to all telescopes for those who have legitimate business there.

In return, all other access to the mauna should be controlled by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs or other such authority.

The authority could allow eco-tourism involving hiking or other naturalist activities, and controlled and guided exploration of religious sites and native culture.

Unguided hunting and hiking could be allowed by permit, but only within certain areas and only to those who already have experience on the mauna.

Fees could be charged for the above activities but any such fees should not apply to those of Hawaiian ancestry.

Tours of the observatories should also be allowed, if they would be willing to accept tours.

Any monetary profits derived from the above — and they could be significant — should go to the benefit of the Hawaiian people, except that observatory tours profits should be shared with the observatories.

Earl Lau

Waipahu

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.