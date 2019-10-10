comscore Letter: Mayor Kim has vision for peace on Mauna Kea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Mayor Kim has vision for peace on Mauna Kea

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Mayor Harry Kim’s vision, captured eloquently in “A Way Forward – Maunakea,” represents what is best about Hawaii’s people. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Bill 37 provisions need redrafting

Scroll Up