Letter: Mayor Kim has vision for peace on Mauna Kea

Mayor Harry Kim’s vision, captured eloquently in “A Way Forward – Maunakea,” represents what is best about Hawaii’s people. Read more

Mayor Harry Kim’s vision, captured eloquently in “A Way Forward – Maunakea,” represents what is best about Hawaii’s people. Despite differences, Hawaii’s people all share a collective belief and hope in the future of Hawaii — a future that embraces and celebrates the Hawaiian culture.

Part of Mayor Kim’s path is to ensure that the wrongs of the past are recognized and acknowledged. The 320 members of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawaii embrace and applaud Mayor Kim’s vision for peace on Maunakea and a promising future for generations to come.

Our Chamber supports Mayor Kim’s proposal. We recognize with the Conservation District Use Permit granted by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, our county and state governments could have easily chosen an alternative that would have simply used force to clear the road and mountain, and allow the Thirty Meter Telescope to proceed.

Instead, Mayor Kim sought compromise. And this compromise included an acknowledgement of past wrongs and commitments from government leaders for a better tomorrow. The mayor has served all of us well. Now it is time for everyone to do the right thing and embrace Harry Kim’s proposal.

Donn Mende

2019-2020 president

Steve Ueda

2018-2019 past president

Audrey Takamine

2017-2018 past president

Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawaii

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.