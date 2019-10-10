Letter: Republicans should show political courage

House and Senate Republicans don’t have the guts to speak out against President Donald Trump. Read more

House and Senate Republicans don’t have the guts to speak out against President Donald Trump.

Speak up. Be of sound mind and good courage. What are they afraid of? Are they worried about not being re-elected?

This is not about politics, for goodness sake. This is about saving America, our beautiful country, and the liberty for which she stands. And she is all we have.

Stand up for every American, no matter where they are, or get out. Our younger generation will do better serving in Congress.

They cannot defend Trump any longer. The sooner he’s out, the better for all Americans and our allies. We’ve got to put someone in charge with respect, honesty and kindness, and he’s not geared for all three.

John Keala

Waianae

