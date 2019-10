Once again America is throwing our loyal allies, the Kurds, under the bus because President Donald Trump has a conflict of interest. Read more

Once again America is throwing our loyal allies, the Kurds, under the bus because President Donald Trump has a conflict of interest. Why on Earth would he put his Trump Towers Istanbul in jeopardy?

Turkey never had any interest in helping us fight ISIS and sat on the sidelines watching the Kurds and ISIS slug it out. After the Kurds won, Turkey decided to go in and attack and destroy one of America’s closest allies in the Middle East.

If this is Trump’s Make America Great Again policy, I don’t want any part of it. With friends like America, who needs enemies?

Andrew Kachiroubas

Moiliili

