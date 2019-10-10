comscore Burial Council accepts finding of no ancestral remains at Sherwood | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Burial Council accepts finding of no ancestral remains at Sherwood

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.

The Oahu Island Burial Council said Wednesday it has found no reason to suspect any human burials exist at the site of a controversial construction project in Waimanalo. Read more

