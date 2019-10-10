Entrepreneurs Sandbox tech workspace opens

A state-run, technology- focused hub in Kakaako that will connect Hawaii’s business, startup and creative communities officially opens today as part of the Kakaako Innovation Block. Read more

A state-run, technology- focused hub in Kakaako that will connect Hawaii’s business, startup and creative communities officially opens today as part of the Kakaako Innovation Block.

The two-story, 13,500-square-foot facility, called the Entrepreneurs Sandbox, will be operated by the Hawaii Technology Development Corp. BoxJelly, Hawaii’s first coworking business, will manage Sandbox’s coworking and event spaces.

“We are an island culture and community and it’s in our DNA to work together across diverse sectors, Mike McCartney, director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism, said in a statement. “From the development of the Sandbox where private and public support made this facility possible, to the ideas and new businesses that will grow here, diversity is our strength and we thank the many partners who made this possible.”

A public open house is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. today at the facility at 643 Ilalo St., immediately Ewa of the University of Hawaii medical school. Free parking will be available from 2-8 p.m. in Lot C.

Applications for Sandbox coworking memberships also will start today and can be completed online at sandboxhawaii.org.

Entrepreneurs Sandbox has 4,500 square feet of ground floor coworking and event space. Coworking amenities include high-speed wireless internet, conference rooms equipped for teleconferencing, three sound-proof private “phone booths,” secure offices and a mix of open and dedicated desks. Multiple event spaces are available for rent on an hourly basis.

The largest event area is 3,000 square feet and features a three-story, large format screen and a projection system. Smaller classrooms and conference rooms also are available for rent.

The Sandbox also contains a digital media studio run by Creative Industries Hawaii, DBEDT.

“Creative Industries Hawaii in collaboration with HTDC and our federal, state and private industry partners will provide creative entrepreneurs a home base in Kakaako; a long-time vision fulfilled,” says Georja Skinner, chief officer of Creative Industries Hawaii.

In addition to the first-floor coworking and event space, the facility’s tenants include innovation teams from Central Pacific Bank, Servco Labs, Hawaiian Telcom and Pacxa.

“These early tenants took a leap-of-faith with their commitment to establish offices here and we are grateful for their participation and trust,” Len Higashi, HTDC’s acting director, said in a statement. “A diverse ecosystem that connects startups and established businesses is what drives innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Other phases of the Innovation Block at the 5.5-acre site include a 110,000-square-foot Innovation Hale tower, a 40,000-square-foot Innovation Hale low-rise, a 40,000-square-foot Kewalo Incubation Center, a 900-stall regional parking structure, a 150,000-square-foot learning center and a Keawe courtyard.