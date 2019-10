Residents in Hawaii have the eighth-highest per capita debt in the country, according to a study by LendingTree. Read more

The online lender reported Wednesday that Hawaii’s debt per capita is $40,700. The study said that 90% of Hawaii residents have credit card debt with an average balance of $4,489. The average mortgage debt balance in Hawaii is $162,534.