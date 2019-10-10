Hawaii deputy sheriff loses gun and vehicle in theft

State and county authorities are investigating after a deputy sheriff had his duty firearm, a bulletproof vest, and his personal vehicle stolen in Moiliili.

About 6 a.m. Wednesday, the deputy sheriff placed a bag that contained his firearm, a bulletproof vest, and other personal items in his privately-owned vehicle.

He then locked the car to return to his residence to grab his lunch. When he returned a few minutes later, the car window was shattered and the bag was gone, said Toni Schwartz, spokeswoman for the Hawaii Public Safety Department.

The thief or thieves also took off with his other personal vehicle.

The deputy sheriff immediately called the Sheriff Division and police to report the theft.