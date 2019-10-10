Kokua Line: Don’t paint sidewalk crack, report it to the city by phone or by app

Q uestion : I’m a runner and am constantly coming in contact with raised cracks in sidewalks, which can be very dangerous. Read more

Question: I’m a runner and am constantly coming in contact with raised cracks in sidewalks, which can be very dangerous. Am I allowed to spray paint them myself (in a neon, glow-in-the-dark pink) to bring awareness to others so that no one trips and falls over them? Or is that against the law to do ourselves? If it is, may I please have a number of someone to call to do this for us? Or, better yet, to fix the sidewalk! Thank you.

Answer: No, you should not spray paint the sidewalk yourself. It is illegal to deface public property. Also, doing so could interfere with marks indicating underground utilities.

We confirmed that you are referring to city streets in Windward Oahu, so we followed up with the Department of Facility Maintenance. Here’s department director Ross Sasamura’s advice for you and others in similar situations:

“The reader should utilize the 311 smartphone app, or alternatively, call the city hot line at 768-4381, to report any crack and uplifted sidewalks of concern as soon as they are noted. The Department of Facility Maintenance may be involved in the permanent repair of the uplifted sidewalks, but there are many factors involved, including situations where the abutting property owner or a utility is responsible for the necessary repairs.

“An immediate report is requested to minimize the response time to the sidewalk issue, and where possible, ensure temporary measures are employed to prevent pedestrian injuries. We discourage the public from marking sidewalks with any form of paint, as there are formal processes for the identification of subgrade utilities (811 One Call) utilizing spray-paint markings on the proposed work area that must be initiated before permanent repairs may begin. We do not want the complainant-applied markings to create any confusion or misunderstanding of any subgrade utilities that work crews must be mindful of.

“In addition, the Department of Facility Maintenance supports the Malama O Ka Aina program, which enables interested community groups to help keep their respective neighborhoods clean and safe. (For example) on Aug. 3, members of the Manoa and District 50 Lions Club inspected and patched sidewalks on both sides of Woodlawn Drive from the Manoa Public Library toward Kalawao Street. Kokua Line readers may contact the Department of Facility Maintenance at 768-3606 for more information on the Malama O Ka Aina program or to volunteer and schedule a project within their own neighborhoods.”

Q: Please list IDs the TSA will accept after Oct. 1, 2020. I mean besides the “gold star” Hawaii driver’s license or state ID. I think we are fine but my husband is worried.

A: Besides the credentials you mentioned, the Transportation Security Administration lists the following as acceptable, now and after Oct. 1, 2020: U.S. passport; U.S. passport card; Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST); U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents; permanent resident card; border crossing card; state-issued Enhanced Driver’s License; tribal-issued photo ID from a federally recognized tribe; HSPD-12 PIV card; foreign government-issued passport; Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card; transportation worker identification credential; U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766); and U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential.

Also, remember: You may add the star to your Hawaii driver’s license or to your state ID, but not to both.

Mahalo

TheHandi-Van is terrific. The drivers are so helpful. I just wish they had more. Thank God for TheHandi-­Van! — Rose

