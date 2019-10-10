comscore Kokua Line: Don’t paint sidewalk crack, report it to the city by phone or by app | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Don’t paint sidewalk crack, report it to the city by phone or by app

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:27 p.m.

Question: I’m a runner and am constantly coming in contact with raised cracks in sidewalks, which can be very dangerous. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii state Rep. Cynthia Thielen won’t seek reelection

Scroll Up