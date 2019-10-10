Maui, Kauai solar permits jump

The number of solar electric permits issued by Maui County in the third quarter jumped 68% to 230 from 137 in the year-earlier period, according to Marco Mangelsdorf, who tracks rooftop solar permits and is president of Hilo­-based Pro Vision Solar. Read more

The number of solar electric permits issued by Maui County in the third quarter jumped 68% to 230 from 137 in the year-earlier period, according to Marco Mangelsdorf, who tracks rooftop solar permits and is president of Hilo­-based Pro Vision Solar. For the first nine months of the year, photovoltaic permits issued rose 35% to 563 from 418 during the same time frame in 2018.

On Kauai, solar permits issued last quarter increased 65% to 150 from 91. Over the first nine months, PV permits jumped 71% to 365 from 214.

“The anticipation of the reduction of the federal solar tax credit dropping from 30% to 26% next January, as well as the value proposition of energy storage from both lower cost and power insurance perspectives, are strong contributors to this acceleration of the solarcoaster,” Mangelsdorf said.

ON THE MOVE

>> Bank of Hawaii has promoted Jeff Callangan to senior vice president from vice president of the bank’s Commercial Banking Group and will continue his duties as manager of its Commercial Deposit Management Center. Callangan joined the bank in 1993 and has held numerous leadership positions in Cash Management, Financial Services and Corporate Banking; including assistant vice president in 2000 and vice president in 2001.

>> First Insurance Company of Hawaii has promoted Kevin Kurosu to vice president of commercial underwriting; who joined in 2004 as an associate underwriter in commercial underwriting and was later promoted to supervisor in 2009, manager in 2014 and assistant vice president in 2017. Kurosu’s experience also includes National Interstate and American Express Financial Advisors.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com