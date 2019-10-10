comscore Maui, Kauai solar permits jump | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui, Kauai solar permits jump

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The number of solar electric permits issued by Maui County in the third quarter jumped 68% to 230 from 137 in the year-earlier period, according to Marco Mangelsdorf, who tracks rooftop solar permits and is president of Hilo­-based Pro Vision Solar. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii state Rep. Cynthia Thielen won’t seek reelection

Scroll Up