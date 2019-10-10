comscore 8 Days a Week: Your handy guide to the week ahead in Honolulu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Play

8 Days a Week: Your handy guide to the week ahead in Honolulu

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Highlights of top events in Honolulu over the next eight days, courtesy Play. Read more

Previous Story
Third Janet Jackson November concert announced for Blaisdell Arena

Scroll Up