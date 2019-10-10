8 Days a Week: Your handy guide to the week ahead in Honolulu

Highlights of top events in Honolulu over the next eight days, courtesy Play. Read more

THURSDAY-FRIDAY

Jane Monheit: Acclaimed jazz vocalist. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii, 2335 Kalakaua Ave. $35-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

THURSDAY

Straight Ahead Jazz: Sit in on a night of New York jazz groove and improvisers. Join Tommy James on piano, Dean Taba on bass and Darryl Pelligrini on drums. 7:30-10 p.m., Jazz Minds Honolulu, 1661 Kapiolani Blvd. $15. 945-0800

Pink & Gold Party: Kick off the month of Pride festivities by wearing your best pink and/or gold outfits. Celebration includes top DJs, drag performances and prizes. 21+. 9 p.m.-midnight, Haus Supper Club, Ala Moana Center. $10-$20; VIP tables available. gayislandguide.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

The Organic Holistic and Metaphysical (OHM) Expo: Wellness, health, spiritual and metaphysical trade show. 3-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Blaisdell Center Meeting Rooms-Hawaii Suites. ohmexpo.net

Food & New Product Show: Food samples, crafter’s village, plant sale, entertainment and prizes, plus the Hawaii Cookie Con & Sweet Expo, a pumpkin festival and Pups of War Arena. 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. $3-$4, free for ages 12 and younger. blaisdellcenter.com

FRIDAY

Vespers on the Lanai — 3rd Birthday Celebration: House of Bamboo provides rootsy folk/rock music at 7 p.m., plus a pop-up tent by Agnes’ Malasadas and other festivities. 6-8 p.m., Christ Church Uniting, 1300 Kailua Road. 262-6911, ccukailua.org/vespers

Earl Sweatshirt: Breakout hip hop star from the collective Odd Future. 8 p.m., The Republik. $30-$35. jointherepublik.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Paula Fuga’s Tribute to Aretha Franklin: With Maryanne Ito, Lana Kei and Maile. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii, 2335 Kalakaua Ave. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

SATURDAY

Rotary Club of Hawaii Kai’s annual Ducky Dash: Sponsored in part by the Henry Kapono Foundation, the fundraiser supports Rotary’s community service in Hawaii. Enjoy the race, keiki activities and entertainment, including Henry Kapono and Blayne Asing. 9:30 a.m., Hawaii Kai Towne Center. 542-0129

Aloha Pride Street Festival: Halloween-themed community event with food and beer selection, plus music by Kapena at 7 p.m. Event is part of Oahu’s month-long celebration of its lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Cooke Street in front of Honolulu Beerworks, 328 Cooke St. (Event will close Cooke Street from Ala Moana Boulevard to Auahi Street at 8:30 a.m.) $20-$25. eventbrite.com

Waikiki Bazaar: Food, retail and handmade products from local vendors. 4-10 p.m. along Kalakaua Avenue. (Event will close Kalakaua Avenue from Seaside to Uluniu avenues at 2 p.m.) millwoodohanaproductions.com

The Elevations Hawaii — One Hell of a Ride!: Soul and funk group with guest DJ Packo perform a special Halloween edition of the monthly Second Saturdays event. Get dressed up; professional makeup artists will be on hand to get your monster on or zombifie you right on the spot. 9 p.m., The Studio at HB Social Club, 1680 Kapiolani Blvd. $10. theelevations.com

SUNDAY

Komen Hawaii Race for the Cure: A 5K run/walk and 1 mile fun walk benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation. 5-6 a.m. registration, 7 and 7:15 a.m. race start times, Kapiolani Park. (Lane closures 6 a.m.) $50, $15-$40 in advance. komenhawaii.org

Hawaii Youth Symphony II: Hawaii Youth Symphony and Pacific Music Institute present this free concert with conductors Susan Ochi-Onishi and Elton Masaki. Support over 90 of Hawaii’s top young musicians. 11 a.m., The Barn at SALT at Our Kakaako. saltatkakaako.com/events

WEDNESDAY

Musical Crossroads with Johnny Valentine and Oahu Choral Society’s Honolulu Chamber Choir: Benefit concert kicks off the 25th anniversary season of the Oahu Choral Society. A showcase of musical classics through generations — doo wop, classic rock, some of Disney’s biggest musical hits and today’s contemporary tunes. 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii, 2335 Kalakaua Ave. $25-$45. 777-4890, bluenotehawaii.com

OCT. 17

“The ‘Choral’ Reef Fish of Hawaii: Many Fish, Many Sounds, and Many Pictures” with Dr. Tim Tricas: As part of the Friends of the Waikiki Aquarium Distinguished Lecture Series, Tricas, of the University of Hawaii-Manoa, shares insights on Hawaii’s coral reefs, the approximately 600 species of fish that inhabit them and the new bio-acoustic technique that’s invaluable to coral reef research. 6 p.m., Tenney Theatre, St. Andrew’s Schools, 224 Queen Emma Square. eventbrite.com

“Does Hawaii Welcome Immigrants?”: A Zócalo/Daniel K. Inouye Institute “Talk Story” event. To what extent does contemporary Hawaii embrace its immigrant past and present? Have Hawaii residents generally been welcoming to newcomers? And what part will immigration play as the state struggles with inequality in a changing world? With former Hawaii attorney general Doug Chin, Yale University historian Gary Okihiro, former Pacific Gateway Center deputy director Terrina Wong and immigration attorney Clare Hanusz. 6:30 p.m., Artistry Honolulu, 461 Cooke St. eventbrite.com