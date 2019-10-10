comscore Do It: The Get Up Kids, Hiroshima, Hawaii Burlesque Fest, R. Carlos Nakai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Do It | Play

Do It: The Get Up Kids, Hiroshima, Hawaii Burlesque Fest, R. Carlos Nakai

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:30 a.m.

The top events scheduled in Honolulu over this weekend and next week, courtesy Play. Read more

Previous Story
8 Days a Week: Your handy guide to the week ahead in Honolulu

Scroll Up