To Do: Backstreet Boys, ‘The Moth,’ The Illusionists, Terry Fator

Highlights of events coming up in Honolulu over the weeks and months ahead, courtesy Play. Read more

OCT. 19

An in-real-life event for our storytelling culture: “The Moth – True Stories Told Live.” Originating from stories told on the back porch of Georgia writer George Dawes Green, the show is now a mainstay on National Public Radio stations, including here in Hawaii.

7:30 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $33-$100 / ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

OCT. 23-27

Broadway attraction The Illusionists bring stunning magic acts to Honolulu for eight shows.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 8 p.m. Oct. 25, 11 a.m. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 26, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 / Blaisdell Concert Hall / $50-$80 / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

OCT. 25

Three great Hawaiian female vocalists — Napua Greig, Amy Hanai­ali‘i and Raiatea Helm (pictured) ­— join together for an evening of beautiful music.

7:30 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $35-$65 / ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

OCT. 27

Singing ventriloquist Terry Fator brings his voice, his music and, most importantly, a bunch of his friends back from Vegas.

8 p.m. / Hawaii Theatre / $44.95-$150 / ­hawaiitheatre.com or 528-0506

NOV. 2-6

The Backstreet Boys bring their chart-topping “DNA” World Tour to Honolulu for four shows. They’re the best-selling boy band of all time.

8 p.m. Nov. 2-3, 5-6 / Blaisdell Arena / $42.50-$259+ / ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000

TICKER:

>> Engelbert Humperdinck tops ANA Honolulu Music Week’s diverse program. Nov. 15-17. Blaisdell Concert Hall, $5-$100, hnlmusicweek.org

>> A third Janet Jackson concert has been scheduled celebrating the 30th anniversary of “Rhythm Nation.” Nov. 20-23, Blaisdell Arena, $55-$299+. ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000