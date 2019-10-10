Asia Pacific Cup team selected

Golfers for the 2019 Asia Pacific Junior Cup Hawaii team were announced Tuesday. The team event, between junior golfers from Japan and Hawaii, will be Nov. 5-8 at the Tom Watson Phoenix Golf Resort in Miyazaki, Japan. Read more

Golfers for the 2019 Asia Pacific Junior Cup Hawaii team were announced Tuesday. The team event, between junior golfers from Japan and Hawaii, will be Nov. 5-8 at the Tom Watson Phoenix Golf Resort in Miyazaki, Japan.

It will be hosted by the Japan High School Golf Association, which has won all but two of the first 12 Cups. Hawaii’s last win came in 2013.

Former U.S. Open champion Scott Simpson will captain Hawaii’s team, made up of 10 of the top Hawaii State Junior Golf Association boys in the 15-18 age division and six of the top girls 13-18.

This year’s team:

Boys: Dillon Ah Chong (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Blaze Akana (Kamehameha), Joshua Chung (Niu Valley Middle), Joshua Hayashida (Hawaii Baptist), Isaiah Kanno (Waiakea), Marshall Kim Jr. (Punahou), Noah Koshi (HBA), Tyler Ogawa (Kalani), Jake Sequin (Mid Pacific) and Jacob Torres (’Iolani).

Girls: Lana Calibuso-Kwee (Baldwin), Yoonjeong Huh (Makua Lani Christian Academy), Kyung Eun Lee (’Iolani), Shayna Lu (Punahou), Lacey Uchida (Waiakea) and Kellie Yamane (’Iolani).

Takamiya, Kilby earn high finishes

Alison Takamiya and Karissa Kilby finished in the top 20 at last week’s Jack Newton International Junior Classic in Australia. Five Oahu Junior Golf Association members qualified for the event, which featured 375 juniors from around the world.

Takamiya finished at 78—305 to take 17th in the girls division, 28 shots out of first. Kilby tied for 20th at 80—310.

The Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation has invited OJGA members to participate in the tournament the past six years. Other OJGA members who participated were Dante Sbarbaro, Jonathan Chung and Skylor Taylor.