comscore Asia Pacific Cup team selected | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Asia Pacific Cup team selected

  • By Ann Miller, special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Golfers for the 2019 Asia Pacific Junior Cup Hawaii team were announced Tuesday. The team event, between junior golfers from Japan and Hawaii, will be Nov. 5-8 at the Tom Watson Phoenix Golf Resort in Miyazaki, Japan. Read more

