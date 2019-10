The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today the 10 finalists for induction into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame class of 2020. Read more

Quarterback Tony Banks, guards David Dixon and Chris Kemoeatu, defensive linemen Haloti Ngata and Al Noga, linebackers Frank Manumaleuga and Niko Noga, center Dominic Raiola, receiver Malcom Floyd and Charlie Wedemeyer made the cut.

Four inductees will be announced on Oct. 23 and will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend during the Polynesian Bowl Jan. 17-18, 2020.