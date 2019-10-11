HECO asks Oahu customers to reduce electricity use tonight to avoid ‘rolling blackouts’

Hawaiian Electric Co. is asking the public to conserve or cut its electricity use tonight because its power-generating partners are unable to deliver enough electricity to meet demand.

HECO is asking its Oahu customers to conserve power between 5 and 9 p.m.

The lightning storm this morning damaged transmission lines that carry power from two wind generating units.

H-Power is among several generators that are offline or are operating at minimal output, HECO said.

“If we were to lose another large generating unit during the peak hours we would be in an emergency situation and would have to begin brief rolling blackouts,” HECO spokesman Jim Kelly said in a news release.

Also photovoltaic systems are not producing much electricity due to overcast skies.

HECO asks customers to turn off or reduce their use of air conditioners, delay showers, laundry and dishwashing activities. It also recommends eating out or minimizing cooking until later tonight.

HECO spokesman Peter Rossegg said, “It’s in everybody’s benefit.…Then nobody has to suffer consequences.