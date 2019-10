Recently we attended an economic conference in which a City and County presenter showed us the plans for the rail. Read more

Recently we attended an economic conference in which a City and County presenter showed us the plans for the rail. They were grandiose plans, showing shopping centers, tall buildings and abundant stops with plenty of riders getting on the rail.

I was shocked at how the plans look so similar to the rail system in Osaka, Japan, which is up and running full all the time.

The only problem is, Hawaii is not Japan, with its many tall buildings full of potential passengers at every stop, something Hawaii does not have — street after street of people needing to get into town, to offices close to the rail. Many stops, much revenue and cheap rates make Japan’s rail system work well. Again, Hawaii is not Japan.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.