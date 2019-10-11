comscore Former death-row inmate ejected from courtroom | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former death-row inmate ejected from courtroom

  • By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

Former death row inmate Isaiah McCoy was denied bail Thursday after getting removed from court during an outburst against the judge. Read more

