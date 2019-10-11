comscore Kokua Line: Kindness a universal aid for trick-or-treaters on the autism spectrum | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Kindness a universal aid for trick-or-treaters on the autism spectrum

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.

Question: Does Hawaii do the “blue bucket” thing on Halloween? If so, please spread the word. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Don’t paint sidewalk crack, report it to the city by phone or by app

Scroll Up