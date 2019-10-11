comscore Cataluna: Kona airport’s blast from the past | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Cataluna: Kona airport’s blast from the past

  • By Lee Cataluna lcataluna@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.

Stepping off the plane in Kona is like getting out of a time machine that just landed in the 80s. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Don’t paint sidewalk crack, report it to the city by phone or by app

Scroll Up