Hawaiian Airlines offers change-fee waivers for Japan flights due to Typhoon Hagibis

As a powerful typhoon bears down on Japan, numerous air carriers, including Hawaiian Airlines, are canceling flights.
Hawaiian Airlines canceled flights to and from Narita International as well as Haneda Airport today due to Typhoon Hagibis, but is offering change-fee waivers for those who need to re-book.
Travel waivers are available for Hawaiian Airlines or its codeshare flights for travel involving Haneda, Narita, Kansai and Itami airports between today and Saturday, the airline said today.
Hawaiian Airlines officials said they are also adding extra flights between Honolulu and Narita after the typhoon passes Sunday and Monday.
Guests are advised to check HawaiianAirlines.com.flight-status for the updates on scheduled flights since multiple flights between Hawaii and Japan have been delayed or canceled.
