comscore Kapolei, Moanalua earn state berths, will meet in OIA semifinals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Kapolei, Moanalua earn state berths, will meet in OIA semifinals

  • By Nick Abramo nabramo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Both coaches attested to sloppy volleyball after Thursday night’s OIA quarterfinal match, but it was Naidah Gamurot’s Kapolei team steadying out its attack in the end for a four-set victory over Farrington at Moanalua gym. Read more

