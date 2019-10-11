Prep football: Best of the Rest

The resume for Punahou’s defense has been elite all season, highlighted by four shutouts. Only two teams have scored more than 13 points against the Buffanblu: Saint Louis (25) and Campbell (21). Read more

No. 3 Mililani vs. No. 2 Punahou

Today, 7:45 p.m.

At Aloha Stadium

The resume for Punahou’s defense has been elite all season, highlighted by four shutouts. Only two teams have scored more than 13 points against the Buffanblu: Saint Louis (25) and Campbell (21).

Since Hugh Brady’s season-ending injury in Week 2, freshman quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele has progressed as a trustworthy decision-maker. He had thrown only three passes in his varsity career when the call came. Punahou (8-1, 6-1 ILH Open) has reduced the risks with standout special teams and defense, and running back Vincent Terrell has exploded with 610 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in his past five games, plus a kick return for a TD against Saint Louis.

Kapolei gave Mililani (7-2, 5-0 OIA Open) a major challenge a week ago, but the Trojans persevered with defense. First-year starter Brendyn Agbayani faced stiff defenses of late and had six picks in three games, but didn’t have any in the win over the Hurricanes.

Malosi Sam and Jasiah Alcover have combined for 1,001 yards and 202 carries out of the Trojans backfield.

No. 9 ‘Iolani vs. Castle

Today, 7:30 p.m.

At Castle

The Raiders (7-2, 5-2 ILH D-I) can clinch at least a tie for first place in their division with a win, which means the host Knights (2-6, 2-4 OIA D-I) can play a major spoiler role.

Castle saw its playoff hopes end in a 26-21 loss to Kailua last week. Five of the Knights’ six losses have come against Top 10 teams. They last beat ‘Iolani in 2009 with Jaymason Lee at QB.

Carter Kamana returned to action last week for ‘Iolani in a 28-25 loss to Leilehua. When the Raiders beat Castle last year, then-RB Kaua Nishigaya rushed for 164 yards. He finished 2018 with 1,081 total yards and 18 TDs.

This year’s duo of Brody Bantolina and Brock Hedani has already combined for 1,168 yards and 24 touchdowns from scrimmage.

No. 1 Saint Louis vs. Waianae

Today, 7:30 p.m.

At Waianae

The Crusaders (8-0, 7-0 ILH Open) bring their 34-game win streak and national ranking to Raymond Torii Field in a matchup of the first-place team in ILH Open and last place in the OIA Open. It won’t be a pushover, though.

Waianae (1-7, 0-5) led Kamehameha in the second half and was happy to rely on 5-foot-9, 210-pound sophomore Kolu Quisquirin-Sabagala, who rushed 47 times for 250 yards and two TDs. The Seariders turned the ball over twice in the red zone, and will be happy to keep Saint Louis’ prolific offense off the field if possible.

The Crusaders defense has been air-tight against the run, stifling run-first teams like Kahuku, Kamehameha and Farrington. Saint Louis won last year’s matchup 69-6 at Aloha Stadium and has prevailed in the last eight meetings.

Waianae last beat the Crusaders in 2005.

Farrington vs. No. 4 Kahuku

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

At Kahuku

The Governors’ return to “Bamboola” smashmouth football turned their fortunes around. They have a playoff berth clinched, and though they lost to No. 1 Saint Louis last week, coming up with three interceptions against Jayden de Laura is a confidence boost.

Like Farrington (2-6, 2-2 OIA Open), Kahuku (5-3, 3-1) is back to its old-school, ground-and-pound attack with great results. The Red Raiders were neck-and-neck with No. 2 Punahou from start to finish in a 21-13 loss last week.

A Farrington win would create a three-way logjam for second place and trigger a coin flip for playoff seeding.

Since losing to Farrington at Aloha Stadium in 2013, Big Red has won the past four times. Kahuku has not lost to Farrington at Carleton Weimer Field since 1988.

No. 5 Campbell vs. Kamehameha

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

At Kamehameha

The Sabers (4-4, 3-2) have a playoff berth sealed, but the seeding is yet to be settled. A win or loss against Kamehameha would not affect the OIA standings, so the Sabers could rest hobbling players, keep the game script simple and resist the urge to show anything new.

Then again, this is Kunuiakea Stadium, a place Campbell doesn’t see often. The last time Kamehameha (3-5, 2-4) hosted the Sabers, the teams played to a 21-all preseason tie in 2007.

Campbell won last year’s battle 26-22 at Ewa Beach.

Kamehameha is also in the ILH playoff picture and could rest up, but after last week’s 20-15 win at Waianae, the Warriors are playing at home for the first time since the Fagaitua (American Samoa) game on Aug. 23.

The recent return of linebacker Tyrese Tafai is big for Campbell, but chasing Kamehameha’s speedy RBs, Kawika Clemente and Tanner Moku, will test the Sabers’ front seven.

Extra points

There is a muddled huddle atop the OIA D-II standings, with Kaimuki, Kaiser and Roosevelt tied at 6-1. Kaimuki plays Kalani, Kaiser travels to face Kalaheo and, on Saturday, Roosevelt plays at Nanakuli. If the three co-leaders win, there will be a coin flip to determine seeding for the top three playoff seeds. The fourth spot is also up for grabs.

But what if the OIA had counted games against ILH teams? In this case, in D-II, no difference. The only ILH D-II team was Pac-Five, which lost to the OIA’s co-leaders.

The Wolfpack are the lone dog out of the playoffs since there are none for ILH D-II, and therefore they have no path to the D-II state tournament. In a parallel universe, maybe Pac-Five is part of the playoff picture. At 5-3, the ’Pack would be in position for the fourth and final playoff berth, having beaten playoff hopefuls Nanakuli (17-12), Waialua (20-14) and Kalani (20-9).

OIA D-I playoff berths are already set for Moanalua, Leilehua, Kailua and Waipahu. Saturday’s Kailua-Waipahu winner will finish third and meet Leilehua in the playoffs. The loser will face Moanalua.

Paul Honda, Star-Advertiser