No. 19 Hawaii volleyball falls at Cal Poly

Junior hitter Maia Dvoracek put down 16 kills and Cal Poly swept No. 19 Hawaii 25-22, 26-24, 25-15 in a Big West volleyball match today in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Freshman middle Amber Igiede had eight kills for the Rainbow Wahine (13-3, 3-2 Big West), who have lost three straight in Mott Athletic Center. It was the first time since 2014 (at Cal State Northridge) that Hawaii dropped a conference match in straight sets on the road.
The Wahine next face UC Santa Barbara (15-1, 5-0) on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Senior Norene Iosia, playing both setter and hitter, finished with 12 digs to go along with 18 assists for her ninth double-double of the year. Iosia also became the 15th Wahine to reach the 1,000-dig mark and is now at 1,006.
Cal Poly (13-5, 6-0) extended the nation’s longest active home winning streak to 28. The Mustangs hit .311, while the Wahine hit a season-low .150.
It was the first time since being swept at home last season by UCSB that Hawaii didn’t have a player in double-digit kills.
Hawaii had its chances at the end of Set 2. Behind the serving of senior Iosia, the Wahine used a 5-0 run to take the first of two set points at 24-22.
As has happened several times this season — most notably when up in Set 2 17-10 at Baylor — Hawaii couldn’t close. Dvoracek put down three straight kills and Cal Poly went up 2-0 on a solo block of freshman Braelyn Akana.
