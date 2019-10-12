Girl, 6, critically injured after vehicle hits her in Laie

A 6-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was apparently hit by a vehicle while riding her bike.
The incident happened at around 6:20 p.m. Friday on Puuahi Street.
Emergency officials said the child was found unresponsive at the scene.
Paramedics administered advanced life support before she was transported to an emergency room.
