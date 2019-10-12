Man arrested after trying to snatch elderly woman’s bag in Chinatown, police say

A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he tried to snatch a bag from an elderly woman riding an electric scooter, police said.
The woman, whose exact age was not given by police, was followed by the man into an elevator where he tried to take her bag, police said.
The victim was able to hold onto her belongings and responding officers arrested the man.
He was arrested at 60 N. Nimitz Highway for investigation of second-degree robbery.
