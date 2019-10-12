comscore Ocean Watch: Sea hares’ tentacles combine nose and tongue | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Ocean Watch

Ocean Watch: Sea hares’ tentacles combine nose and tongue

  • By Susan Scott, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I came across a scene I’ve not seen before: two white-speckled sea hares mating. Read more

Previous Story
Firefighters respond to bus oil spill in Aiea

Scroll Up