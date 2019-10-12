No. 10 Damien beats No. 6 Moanalua to get another shot at ‘Iolani

The Damien Monarchs are making the most of their second chance. Read more

After gaining control of their playoff destiny with ‘Iolani’s loss to Leilehua last week, the 10th-ranked Monarchs strung together three excellent quarters before holding on for a 22-17 win over No. 6 Moanalua on Friday night at Aloha Stadium.

Three players each rushed for a touchdown for Damien (8-2, 6-2 ILH D-I), which ended the season tied with ‘Iolani.

The teams will play for the ILH’s lone berth into the Division I state tournament in two weeks.

“I think this is the best game we’ve ever played,” said senior River Iaea, who rushed for a touchdown and had a sack on defense. “We executed almost everything.”

Damien led 22-0 in the fourth quarter against Na Menehune (8-1, 6-0 OIA D-I), who had won 16 of their last 17 games coming in.

Quarterback RJ Javar, who was pressured all game, threw touchdown passes to Rudy Kealohi and Jansen York to pull within 22-17, but couldn’t complete a pass on a 2-point conversion to make it a three-point game.

Damien’s Kyle Kinney recovered the ensuing onside kick to guarantee the Monarchs would play another game.

Moanalua had already clinched the top seed in the OIA Division I playoffs that begin next week.

“I gave coach (Eddie) Klaneski the best we got and they dominated,” Moanalua coach Savaii Eselu said. “We were trying to see how we play against the run, but after a while, we said screw it, let’s just play. Turned out too little too late.”

Damien ran nearly twice as many plays as Moanalua in the first half and dominated time of possession to take a 15-0 lead into the break.

After turning the ball over on downs, the Monarchs scored touchdowns on their next two possessions.

Quarterback Jake Holtz, returning from a two-game suspension for throwing a punch against ‘Iolani, scored on a 5-yard TD run for an 8-0 lead in the first quarter.

Holtz then led a 16-play, 67-yard drive that took 7:46 off the clock. Amo Sulu, who broke off a 55-yard run on the previous drive, scored on a 2-yard run to go up 15-0.

Sulu, who had 16 carries for 114 yards, was injured on Damien’s final drive of the first half and was helped off the field unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Klaneski was hopeful he would be ready for the ‘Iolani game.

“I should be 100 percent the next game,” Sulu said.

The Monarchs held Rudy Kealohi, Na Menehune’s leading receiver with 71 catches in eight games, without a reception in the first half.

Javar finished 18-for-34 for 254 yards with most of his offense coming in the final quarter.

“Fire out on their O-lineman and just get past them,” said junior Tyler Kulinski, who had two sacks. “That was probably one of the best games that we could have played.”

—

No. 10 Damien 22, No. 6 Moanalua 17

At Aloha Stadium

>> Moanalua (8-1, 6-0) 0 0 0 17 — 17

>> Damien (8-2, 6-2) 8 7 7 0 — 22

Damien — Jake Holtz 5 run (Bubba Kauhi pass from Duke Hoohuli)

Damien — Amo Sulu 2 run (Christian Souza kick)

Damien — River Iaea 8 run (Souza kick)

Moanalua — FG Griffin Motas 47

Moanalua — Rudy Kealohi 16 pass from RJ Javar (Ayzeiah Callo-Saquiton pass from Javar)

Moanalua — Jansen York 51 pass from Javar (pass failed)

RUSHING — Moanalua: So’onaoso Saole-Teixeira 6-19, RJ Javar 13-(minus 12). Damien: Sulu 16-114, Holtz 10-45, Iaea 9-28, Chance Maghinay Santos 7-17, team 2-(minus 4), Ezra Kaina 1-(minus 6).

PASSING — Moanalua: Javar 18-34–1-254. Damien: Holtz 8-18–1-102, Iaea 1-1-0-25.