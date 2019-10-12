comscore No. 10 Damien beats No. 6 Moanalua to get another shot at ‘Iolani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 10 Damien beats No. 6 Moanalua to get another shot at ‘Iolani

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Damien Monarchs are making the most of their second chance. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii pro surfer Carissa Moore reinforces her No. 1 ranking with win at Roxy Pro France
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 12, 2019

Scroll Up