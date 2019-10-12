Angela and Christian Lee both win martial arts fights at One: Century

Siblings Angela and Christian Lee were both victorious at One: Century on Sunday in Tokyo.

Angela Lee snapped a two-fight losing streak in her return to 115 pounds as she defended her atomweight world title with a fifth-round submission of Xiong Jing Nan.

Lee (10-2) forced Jing Nan to tap out to a rear-naked choke with 12 seconds remaining in the five-round fight.

Jing Nan (14-2) suffered her first loss in One Championship after handing Lee her first professional loss earlier this year.

Jing Nan is the organization’s 125-pound strawweight champion and came down in weight to challenge for Lee’s belt.

“Honestly it feels like a dream right now,” Lee said after the fight. “I just feel like I am dreaming still and I’m going to wake up and have to fight.”

Christian Lee earned a unanimous decision over Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev to win the lightweight world grand prix as a late replacement.

Lee (13-3) agreed to step in for an injured Eddie Alvarez on three weeks’ notice and wore down Arslanaliev (8-2), who was visibly fatigued by the start of the second round.

Lee had Arslanaliev mounted four different times in the fight.

His lightweight title, which he won in May defeating Shinya Aoki, was not on the line.