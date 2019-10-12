University of Hawaii Wahine volleyball team rebounds to sweep UC Santa Barbara

Freshman hitter Hanna Hellvig put down 14 kills and senior hitter McKenna Ross added 12 as No. 19 Hawaii rebounded from being swept on Friday at Cal Poly with a 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 sweep of UC Santa Barbara in a Big West volleyball match today in Goleta, Calif.

Senior setter-hitter Norene Iosia added her 10th double-double of the season with 16 assists and 14 digs for the Rainbow Wahine (14-3, 4-2), winning at UCSB for the 10th straight time. The Gauchos (15-2, 5-1) saw their 13-match winning streak snapped when losing for the first time at home in nine contests.

Senior hitter Lindsey Ruddins, the conference kill leader, finished with 12 for UCSB. She added a double-double with 11 digs.

The Gauchos came in as the league leader in hitting at .262 but were held to .175. Libero Zoe Fleck had 12 of the team’s 41 digs.

Senior libero Rika Okino finished with 10 of Hawaii’s 43 digs. Senior setter Bailey Choy had 19 assists and junior defensive specialist Kyra Hanawahine had two of the Wahine’s four aces, both coming in Set 3 in a serving run that pushed Hawaii from a 14-13 lead to a 20-13 rout.