comscore UH Game Day: Rainbow Warriors at Boise State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

UH Game Day: Rainbow Warriors at Boise State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Warriors insist they will not be distracted by the blue turf or the large crowd. BSU has designated this game as homecoming and parents’ weekend. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii pro surfer Carissa Moore reinforces her No. 1 ranking with win at Roxy Pro France
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 12, 2019

Scroll Up