comscore University of Hawaii baseball team takes on HPU in exhibition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii baseball team takes on HPU in exhibition

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii baseball team is set for a long introduction when it plays Hawaii Pacific in an exhibition game today at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii pro surfer Carissa Moore reinforces her No. 1 ranking with win at Roxy Pro France
Next Story
Television and radio - Oct. 12, 2019

Scroll Up