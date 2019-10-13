Kauai police say missing woman, 70, found safe

Linda Gabrian, 70, has been found safe in the Wailua area after being reported missing and in need of medical attention, Kauai police said.

Gabrian was last seen leaving her Kapahi home about 11 a.m. Saturday, police said.

She was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and slippers.

Police described her as 5-foot-10, about 150 pounds, with short light brown hair and brown eyes.