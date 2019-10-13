Kauai police say missing woman, 70, found safe

Linda Gabrian, 70, has been found safe in the Wailua area after being reported missing and in need of medical attention, Kauai police said.
Gabrian was last seen leaving her Kapahi home about 11 a.m. Saturday, police said.
She was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and slippers.
Police described her as 5-foot-10, about 150 pounds, with short light brown hair and brown eyes.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.