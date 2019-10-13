Letter: Don’t promote dangerous activity

Please consider the ramifications of prominently publishing images that glorify potentially dangerous activity. Read more

Bruce Asato’s photo, “Flipping fun” (Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9), captures a great moment of a young man and his friends “enjoying an afternoon at the beach” at the Kapahulu Groin in Waikiki.

As the retired administrator of the city’s Ocean Safety Division, and current co-chair of the State Drowning and Injury Prevention Advisory Committee, I would remind Star-Advertiser editors and readers that many serious injuries have occurred over the years at this location as a result of jumping or diving into the ocean.

Locals like Benny Arcano, who are familiar with the water depth, coral formations and wave action around the groin, are able to negotiate and perform backflips and other maneuvers successfully. However, for those who may not be as experienced and try to copy these youngsters, results can be devastating and permanent.

Ralph S. Goto

Kaneohe

