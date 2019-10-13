Letter: Not all presidential phone calls secret

Our president directs our national government as he directed his private businesses, and cost is no object. Read more

Unfortunately, unconditional loyalty to him allows subversion of the system of checks and balances. Generally, presidential calls may be kept secret unless that call constitutes a high crime or misdemeanor (“Shouldn’t president keep calls secret?,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 6).

Calls in our national interest differ from calls seeking results in one’s personal interest.

Presidential calls to foreign governments are monitored and summarized for reference if relations are later affected. A whistleblower, noting a possible violation of our Constitution, reports to his Inspector General, who refers a valid report to the House of Representatives.

We read that a guilty person speaks the loudest in his own defense. Yes, Mr. President, we hear you, and we note you are changing the national security system to eliminate possible future whistleblowing. Is that not a subversion of the checks and balances emanating from the Constitution you swore to protect and defend?

Ronald Wong

Salt Lake

