Enjoy crispy sweet corn fritters as pupu or potluck dish

Local corn shines in this recipe created by chef Kris Kersmarki for the 2019 Grand Taste hosted by the Maui County Farm Bureau at the Maui AgFest & 4-H Livestock Fair. The judges said “Chef KK” did a fantastic job showcasing local ingredients in a fun and easy recipe that’s perfect for island-style potluck gatherings.

These crispy sweet corn fritters can be served either as a pupu or a side dish.

Kersmarki is sous-chef at Hula Grill Ka‘anapali, a landmark oceanfront restaurant known for featuring local, line-caught fresh fish, Maui-grown produce and all- natural meats.

A native of Orlando, Fla., Kersmarki grew up helping his parents prepare family recipes and fresh seafood. Ongoing exposure to Southern, Creole and Caribbean cuisines inspired his culinary creativity and eventually led him to a sous-chef position with Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

He led Bubba Gump’s Lahaina team for six years as executive chef before moving to Hula Grill in 2012. Kersmarki enjoys planning, creating and preparing seafood specialties using produce from Maui farms. To that end, Hula Grill’s daily menu features ingredients from an average of 40 local farmers.

To create Kersmarki’s corn fritters at home, look for locally grown corn and limes at island grocery stores or farmers markets. Check out the recipe at mauicountyfarmbureau.org (go to the menu bar and click on “Localicious-Dine Out Maui”).

SWEET CORN FRITTERS WITH LIME CUMIN AIOLI

Recipe by Kris Kersmarki, executive sous-chef, Hula Grill Ka‘anapali

Fritters

>> 4 ears of fresh corn

>> 3 eggs

>> 5 tablespoons flour

>> 5 tablespoons cornmeal

>> 1 tablespoon salt and pepper mixture

>> 1 tablespoon sugar

>> 1 teaspoon baking powder

>> 1 teaspoon baking soda

>> 1 cup shredded jack/ cheddar cheese

>> 1/2 cup diced, seeded jalapeno

>> Canola oil for deep-frying

Lime Cumin Aioli

>> 1/2 cup sour cream

>> 1/2 cup mayo

>> 1-1/2 tablespoon roasted cumin

>> 1-1/2 tablespoon fresh lime juice

>> 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

>> 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper mixture

>> Micro basil for garnish

Remove kernels from corn. Mix eggs, uncooked corn and jalapeno, then add flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and pepper, and shredded cheese. Mix well and let rest for 15 minutes.

Use a 1-ounce scoop to form a round ball from the mixture and deep-fry in canola oil at 375 degrees for 3-5 minutes. Fritters will puff up during frying.

For aioli, whisk all the ingredients together and store in the refrigerator. You can make this in advance.

Plate fritters and drizzle with aioli sauce. Top with garnish of locally grown micro basil. Makes 10 to 12 fritters.