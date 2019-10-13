comscore Hawaii joins court action against Trump’s proposed funding for border wall | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Hawaii joins court action against Trump’s proposed funding for border wall

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A multistate coalition including Hawaii has filed court papers to block President Donald Trump from diverting $3.6 billion in military construction funds to build a wall along the border with Mexico. Read more

Previous Story
Police search for driver that critically injured girl, 6, in Laie

Scroll Up