comscore Review: ‘Tosca’ an outstanding season opener for Hawaii Opera Theatre | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Review: ‘Tosca’ an outstanding season opener for Hawaii Opera Theatre

  • By Review Ruth O. Bingham, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 10:06 p.m.

“Tosca” is known for its melodramatic love story, but it endures because of its core theme, a tug-of-war between piety and passion. Read more

Previous Story
Police search for driver that critically injured girl, 6, in Laie

Scroll Up