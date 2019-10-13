Kahuku pulls away to beat Farrington and earn OIA playoff’s No. 2 seed

Kahuku bent but never broke on Saturday night, outlasting Farrington 28-6 to gain control of the OIA Open Division’s No. 2 seed heading into next week’s playoffs. Read more

Kahuku bent but never broke on Saturday night, outlasting Farrington 28-6 to gain control of the OIA Open Division’s No. 2 seed heading into next week’s playoffs.

An old-school rivalry yielded an old-school offensive display on Saturday night, as both the Red Raiders and Governors were headed for a run-heavy defensive struggle for a large majority of the contest. Two late touchdowns put the game away for Kahuku, which entered the fourth quarter with a slim one-possession lead.

“Farrington’s a tough, physical team. They have some big boys on both lines. We just had to execute, that’s all it came down to,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “Just making sure we did our jobs as a team.”

Kahuku had the first true crack at scoring after forcing a Farrington three-and-out during the game’s first possession, but turned it over on downs just outside of the goal line in the opening minutes.

Zealand Matagi made sure that wouldn’t happen on the next Kahuku possession, punching in a 4-yard rushing score with 4:29 remaining in the first quarter. He doubled his touchdown count, as well as the Red Raiders’ lead, with 28 seconds left in the first on a 16-yard score.

Just as Kahuku looked as if it would likely take a three-touchdown lead into halftime, the Red Raiders fumbled at the Farrington 7, which was picked up by Calijah Mareko for a 93-yard scoop and score with 23 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Farrington defense carried that momentum over into the second half, forcing a Kahuku punt on the first possession of the second half. But the Govs couldn’t generate a drive themselves, giving the ball right back to the Red Raiders on a punt.

Kahuku was unable to extend its lead after fireworks went off mere seconds before Adam Requilman’s 34-yard field goal attempt, keeping the game at 14-6 after three quarters.

The Red Raiders defense was fierce all not long, never allowing the Govs to score on offense.

“Our defense is the strength of our team,” Carvalho said.

Matagi’s third score of the day with 4 minutes left gave the Red Raiders their largest lead of the game at 21-6, until Robert Chang’s 8-yard score with 1:28 remaining put the game away for good.

“It feels good, but I knew I couldn’t do it without the (offensive) line or my defense,” Matagi said. “I give all credit to the team.”

In improving to 6-3 overall, Kahuku ends its OIA Open Division slate with a 4-1 record, good for the No. 2 seed. It will host Campbell Friday at 7:30 p.m.

At 2-7 overall and 2-3 in OIA Open play, Farrington is the fourth and final seed, and will pay a visit to top-seeded Mililani Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

No. 4 Kahuku 28, Farrington 6

At Kahuku

>> Farrington (2-7, 2-3) 0 6 0 0 — 6

>> Kahuku (6-3, 4-1) 14 0 0 14 — 28

Kahuku — Zealand Matagi 4 rush (Adam Requilman kick)

Kahuku — Matagi 16 rush (Requilman kick)

Farrington — Calijah Mareko 93 fumble return (kick failed)

Kahuku — Matagi 1 rush (Requilman kick)

Kahuku — Robert Chang 8 rush (Requilman kick)

RUSHING — Farrington: Raymond Millare 13-66, Floyd Faleao 2-1, Jonah Aina-Chaves 2-0, Darius Torrence Liufau 1-(minus-1), Chaffin 4-(minus-4), TEAM 2-(minus-13). Kahuku: Matagi 20-110, Lailo Kaluna 8-30, Mana Fonoimoana-Vaomu 4-24, Chang 4-17, Jason Mariteragi 1-4, Jack Tito 3-2, Tiger Adolpho 1-1, TEAM 1-(minus-7).

PASSING — Farrington: Chaffin 3-13-1-51, Kulana Pate 0-1-0-0. Kahuku: Adolpho 4-7-0-50.

RECEIVING — Farrington: Christian Havea 2-43, Kainoa Mane 1-8. Kahuku: Tomasi Pasi 1-38, Kaonohi Kaniho 1-7, Ikaika Wells 1-4, Cole Pruett 1-1.