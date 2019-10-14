1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Kalihi Valley Homes

Honolulu police are looking a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Kalihi Valley Homes early today.

The shooting occurred fronting 2336 Kalaunu Street at about 1:10 a.m. Police said an adult male suspect discharged a gunshot, striking another man in the upper torso. He was taken to trauma hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a second man was also struck by a gunshot. He was taken to a hospital with a non life-threatening injury.

The alleged gunman remains at-large.

Police have initiated a first-degree murder investigation.