More rain expected this week as trades weaken, forecasters say

While it remains sunny and breezy today, trade winds will weaken starting Tuesday, according to National Weather Service forecasters, while showers increase from Tuesday night through Thursday.

Thunderstorms may also be on the horizon for Wednesday and Thursday said forecasters, due to instability caused by a combination of daytime heating combined with cool air aloft.

Today will be mostly sunny and breezy, with highs ranging from 84 to 89 degrees Fahrenheit, and east winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour. Lows tonight range from 71 to 76 degrees.

Surf along exposed, west facing shores will trend up today as a small, long-period west swell from former Tropical Cyclone Hagibis fills in. A gradual rise in surf is expected through Tuesday before dropping off on Wednesday, with some of this energy wrapping into north-facing shores.

A small craft advisory for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels and the leeward and southeast waters of the Big Island remains in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

On Friday, one record daily maximum rainfall, and one record high temperature were recorded, surpassing previous records from decades ago.

A record daily maximum rainfall of 1.01 inches was set at Lihue, passing the previous record of 0.78 inches set in 1965. A record high of 94 degrees was set at Kahului, beating 93 set in 1951.