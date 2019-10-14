No injuries after overturned car ends up in Kalihi yard

An overturned vehicle ended up in the front yard of a home in Kalihi this morning, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

At 6:49 a.m., four HFD units and 14 personnel arrived to assist the driver of a car that ended up in the front yard of 2941 Kalihi Street.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car at the time of the incident, was uninjured. No other injuries were reported.