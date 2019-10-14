No injuries after overturned car ends up in Kalihi yard

An overturned vehicle ended up in the front yard of a home in Kalihi this morning, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
At 6:49 a.m., four HFD units and 14 personnel arrived to assist the driver of a car that ended up in the front yard of 2941 Kalihi Street.
The driver, who was the only occupant of the car at the time of the incident, was uninjured. No other injuries were reported.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.