Tulsi Gabbard will join presidential debate after threatening to boycott it

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard says she will participate in the presidential primary debate tomorrow after threatening last week to boycott it over her concerns that the Democratic National Committee and corporate media were “trying to hijack the entire election process.”

“I will be attending the debate,” Gabbard posted today on Twitter, without offering further explanation.

Last week, Gabbard had posted a video message to social media in which she accused the the Democratic National Committee and corporate media of trying to rig the primary election “against the American people” in early voting states.

Gabbard has criticized the media throughout her presidential campaign and has complained about the DNC’s polling requirements for qualifying for the primary debates.

Tomorrow’s debate is being hosted by the New York Times and CNN and will begin at 2 p.m. Hawaii time.