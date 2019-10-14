Letter: Republicans should stand up to Trump

Republican Party lawmakers need to remember why they are in Congress: to uphold the Constitution and their duties. Read more

Republican Party lawmakers need to remember why they are in Congress: to uphold the Constitution and their duties. They need to stand up and deliver. Here’s a reminder from Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, R-Maine, who took on Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy, a member of her own party, in a 1950 speech about McCarthyism:

“It is high time that we stop thinking politically as Republicans and Democrats about elections and started thinking patriotically as Americans about national security based on individual freedom. I don’t want to see the Republican Party ride to political victory on the four horsemen of calumny: fear, ignorance, bigotry, smear.”

Unfortunately, the majority of today’s GOP has no backbone, guts, courage or bravery to stand up to President Donald Trump. They are afraid they will be called names and bullied. Absolutely pathetic.

Robert K. Soberano

McCully-Moiliili

Click here to read more Letters to the Editor.