Letter: Trump’s foreign policy undermines confidence

Ostensibly to fulfill a campaign promise of bringing back American troops, he unexpectedly pulled out a small number of troops embedded with Kurdish fighters who were critical in both defeating ISIS and keeping the U.S. from committing thousands of troops to the fight.

In one incredibly irrational and unnecessary act, following a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Erdogan, he turned our backs to our strongest ally in the region and left them to be slaughtered by U.S.-armed Turkish forces.

Meanwhile, totally contradicting his basis for withdrawing these troops, the Defense Department added several thousand troops to Saudi Arabia, putting them in the middle of a potential war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

This is totally insane and ridiculous. He had completely undermined the confidence future allies need to join with us to battle mutual enemies.

Francis M. Nakamoto

Moanalua Valley

