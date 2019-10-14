comscore It’s not Columbus Day here | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

It’s not Columbus Day here

  • Today
  • Updated 8:19 p.m.

Columbus Day — marking the Oct. 12, 1492 landing of the Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria in what is today the Bahamas — is a federal holiday. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Sex discrimination cases matter in Hawaii

Scroll Up